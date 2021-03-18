COVID-19 in Arkansas: State passes 800k vaccinations as active cases, hospitalizations decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has given out more than 800,000 vaccines as of Thursday according to the report from the Arkansas Department of Health.

285,953 people have been partially immunized and 315,336 people have been fully immunized as of Thursday according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 264 new cases, for a total of 328,045 cases.

The ADH reported 2,734 active cases a decrease of 74 from Wednesday. There are 245 hospitalized, which is down 15 from Wednesday; 47 on ventilators, which is down 7 from Wednesday.

There were 8 new deaths added today, for a total of 5,515.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are:

Washington, 32

Benton, 31

Pulaski, 27

Polk, 22

Faulkner, 12

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: