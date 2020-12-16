COVID-19 in Arkansas: State has the highest-recorded single day of deaths at 58

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In a stark reminder of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a record number of COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas on Wednesday of 58.

The grim news came just one day after state topped the 3,000 mark of deaths due to the virus. Wednesday additions now bring the state’s total number of deaths from the virus to 3,074.

The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 2,306 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,774 active cases currently. In all, there have been 191,504 cases since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are now at 1,079, up 9 from Tuesday, and the number of patients on ventilators in use are at 184, down 6 from the prior day.

The top counties with new cases are Pulaski (242), Washington (159), Benton (153), Craighead (110), and Faulkner (103).

Hutchinson noted that even with the beginning of vaccine distribution in the state, community spread continues to be a major challenge.

“Yesterday was a new record in antigen testing in Arkansas, and new cases are running flat week over week. Regretfully, we also saw another record in new deaths, with 58 deaths reported yesterday,” he said. “We are distributing the vaccine across the state for our health care workers, and we continue to see high levels of community spread.”

