COVID-19 in Arkansas: State adds 2,700+ new cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for Thursday and the numbers show that active COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise within the state.

The ADH report shows that there are 900 new active cases bringing the total number of active cases to 21,461.

Health officials reported 397,238 total cases, which is a 2,777 increase from within the last 24 hours.

According to the ADH, 19 more people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, putting the total number of hospitalizations at 1,251.

In a 24-hour span, there have been 17 new deaths bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 6,247.

There are 3 new patients on ventilators, putting the total at 263.

Arkansas is continuing to vaccinate the public with 2,409,517 total vaccinations, which is an increase of 11,685 within the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans rose by 5,110, putting the total at 326,727.