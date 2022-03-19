LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to data released from the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday, the number of new cases of COVID-19 is the most the state has seen since February 18.

There were 1,131 new cases of the virus reported Saturday, driving the pandemic total up to 830,020. The number of active cases rose by 13 to 1,541, the first increase in active cases since January 22.

The ADH also reported an additional 25 deaths, which pushes the total in the state to 11,078.

Currently there are 177 COVID-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals, down six from the previous day. The number of COVID patients in ICU care remained at 64, while there are 41 patients on ventilators, and increase of one.

ADH officials also reported 1,906 new vaccine doses were administered in the last day. There are now 1,575,200 Arkansans who have been fully immunized from the virus, with an additional 371,111 residents partially immunized.