COVID-19 in Arkansas: Rise in new cases for children 10 and under; Active cases, hospitalizations continue decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New data released Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, but a major rise in new cases for children.

Kids 10 and under were the group with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours with 331. Which was more than the next two groups combined, with 24-34 at 134 and 11-17 with 128.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count went down by 235 to 10,385, while hospitalizations dropped by 31 from the prior day to 727 currently in the state.

In total, there were 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 496,077.

The state also reported 21 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,691. September ends with 757 more Arkansas deaths attributed to the virus.

Officials reported 343 patients requiring ICU treatment, which remained the same in the last 24 hours, and 211 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 8.

More than 9,743 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours.

“The decline in new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations continues in today’s report,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet sharing the data. “The most disturbing fact continues to be the number of deaths from COVID and the Delta Variant. Let’s encourage our loved ones to get that first dose when eligible.”

The last three months had 146,692 new cases of COVID-19. The first six months of the year only had 124,247, and 56 percent of which came in January.