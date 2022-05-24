LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators are at the lowest rate since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The ADH data showed the number of patients on ventilators due to the virus is now down to just three, after a decrease of three over the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 72 hospitalizations attributed to the virus after a decrease of one, while 15 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by five from the previous day.

The new data also showed 3,253 active cases of the virus Tuesday, an increase of 175 from the previous day. There were 441 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 841,119 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,451.

In the last 24 hours, 1,606 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,594,516, with another 376,185 being partially immunized.