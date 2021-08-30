COVID-19 in Arkansas: Patients needing extra care for virus climb even as active cases drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain the Arkansas health care system as more patients are requiring higher degrees of care even as the number of active cases drop.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Monday, there are 17 more patients went on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the current total at 361. This is the highest number of patients on ventilators due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations from the virus remained at 1,257 patients in the state, with 533 patients requiring ICU treatment, an increase of 20 over the last 24 hours.

Health officials also said Arkansas saw 33 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,912.

The state saw 882 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 450,265. The active case count decreased by 1,688 putting the total at 22,427.

State data shows patients aged 25-34 had the largest increase in cases in the last 24 hours, adding 154 cases, with patients aged 35-44 just behind with 131 cases.

Within the last seven days, though, younger patients have been hit the most often, with a total of 4,440 cases of children 17 and under getting COVID-19 as schools around the state enter their third week of class.

Vaccinations saw a boost over the weekend, with over 10,000 new doses reported in the last two days, 3,725 in the last 24 hours.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,211,121, an increase of 2,346 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans sits at 340,483.

