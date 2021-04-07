Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Number of fully immunized Arkansans nears 500K

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported that Arkansans received more than 27,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours as the state nears 500k fully immunized residents.

The ADH reported 244 new cases for a total of 331,505,

They also reported 1,649 active cases which is an increase of 47 from Tuesday; 150 hospitalized, which is down 2 from Tuesday; 20 on ventilators, which is down 6 from Tuesday.

Seven new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,660.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

  • Washington, 30
  • Benton, 29
  • Pulaski, 28.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Yesterday’s report shows an increase of over 27,000 vaccine doses administered. With COVID-19 cases increasing in other states, we are in a race to get everyone vaccinated. This is the key to victory. If you are over 16, let’s get the dose.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Contests