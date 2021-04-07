COVID-19 in Arkansas: Number of fully immunized Arkansans nears 500K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported that Arkansans received more than 27,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours as the state nears 500k fully immunized residents.

The ADH reported 244 new cases for a total of 331,505,

They also reported 1,649 active cases which is an increase of 47 from Tuesday; 150 hospitalized, which is down 2 from Tuesday; 20 on ventilators, which is down 6 from Tuesday.

Seven new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,660.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 30

Benton, 29

Pulaski, 28.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: