COVID-19 in Arkansas: New records in daily case increase, active cases; State tops 600,000 cases for pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One week into the new year, COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing and setting records never seen before as Arkansas passes 600,000 cases of the coronavirus.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, there are currently 604,843 total cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 8,434 since Thursday.

Data also shows that this is the fourth straight day of new records in daily and active cases within the state. Numbers from the report show that in the last 24 hours, active cases have increased by 6,541 to 50,710.

Over the last month, daily new cases and active cases have seen dramatic increases, likely fueled by the surging omicron variant. Comparing data from January 7, 2022 to data from December 7, 2021, the daily new case number is up 805% while the number of active cases has jumped by 584%.

Health officials reported an additional 41 Arkansans hospitalized since Thursday, bringing the total to 933, a level the state hasn’t seen since Sept. 23, 2021.

The number of patients in the ICU increased by 11 to 279, according to the ADH. Health officials also reported that there are currently 135 Arkansans on ventilators, which is an increase of 8 in the last 24 hours.

An additional 20 state residents have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the state total of COVID-related deaths to 9,298.

Arkansans are still working to increase their protecting against the virus as data shows that the number of residents who are fully vaccinated climbed to 1,515,551. Data shows that 361,041 Arkansans are partially vaccinated.

Figures from the ADH show that the state saw 10,071 vaccine does administered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 3,751,792.