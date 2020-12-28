COVID-19 in Arkansas: New record in hospitalizations due to coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Arkansas following the holiday weekend, with state officials noting spikes in hospitalizations.

In the latest release from the Arkansas Department of Health, the number of active cases in the state have dropped to 20,831, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 216,528.

There were 55 new deaths reported in the latest data, bringing the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,537.

Hospitalizations in Arkansas jumped up by 62 to 1,155, while the number of patients requiring ventilators increased to 201.

Governor Asa Hutchinson noted that ADH officials were still working to determine if the record-jump in hospitalizations is due to a backlog of cases from the long holiday weekend.

“It will take a few days to know whether the increase in hospitalizations is the result of buildup after the long Christmas weekend. Regardless, the high number of cases continues to strain our health care system,” Hutchinson said in a release. “Regretfully, we also have an additional 55 deaths in Arkansas from COVID-19. The importance of following guidance from the Department of Health cannot be overstated.”