LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday’s data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continue an upward trend, pushing past 1,000 for the third straight day.

The ADH data showed 1,437 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 865,592. The number of active cases went up by 318 cases and is now sitting at 10,982.

The data also reported 242 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 12, while 47 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down one from the previous day.

Thursday’s update also showed deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased by one, moving the state’s total to 11,581.

The ADH also reported there are now 1,621,563 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 286,059 who are partially immunized.