LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday released data showing that the number of new cases of COVID-19 was more than 1,000 for a second straight day.

The ADH data showed there were 1,332 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 864,155 since the pandemic began. There were 10,664 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, up 481 from the previous day.

The latest figures also show an increase of 30 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, pushing that number to 241. The number of patients on ventilators increased by two to 12, while 48 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by eight from the previous day.

Health officials reported six additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,580.

With one day remaining in June, Arkansas has already seen an increase of more than 20,000 cases of the virus for the month, as well as more than 90 additional deaths reported.