LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is seeing a single-day reporting of 1,000 cases, not seen since March of this year.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,000 new cases of the virus, which is the highest one-day increase since March 19, raising the total number of cases in the state to 853,229 since the pandemic began.

New data also showed 7,095 active cases of the virus Thursday, up 407 from the previous day.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of two hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, lowering that number to 197. The number of patients on ventilators remained at eight, while the number of patients in ICU care due to the virus remained at 26.

Health officials reported five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,533.

The latest figures also showed that as of Thursday 4,093,150 total vaccine doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 1,470 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,619,037, with another 285,996 being partially immunized.