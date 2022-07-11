There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health on Monday released data showing that the number of new cases of COVID-19 has come back down over the weekend to under 1,000 after much higher numbers over the last two weeks.

The ADH data showed there were 678 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 878,058 since the pandemic began. There were 14,479 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, down 647 from the previous day.

The latest figures also show a decrease of two hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, pulling that number to 306. The number of patients on ventilators increased by seven to eight, while 44 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by three from the previous day.

Health officials reported no change in deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, keeping the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,608.

Currently, 1,643,872 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 286,203 residents being partially vaccinated.