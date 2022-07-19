LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tuesday’s data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continue an upward trend, continuing a trend of over 1,000 new cases within a day.

The ADH data showed 1,735 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 889,108. The number of active cases went up by 100 cases and is now sitting at 16,742.

The data also reported 436 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Monday. The number of patients on ventilators went up by one to 14, while 71 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down one from the previous day.

Tuesday’s update also showed deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased by eight, moving the state’s total to 11,643.

The ADH also reported there are now 1,646,493 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 286,990 who are partially immunized.