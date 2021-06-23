COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases, active cases see ‘higher-than-average’ increase for second day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Wednesday, June 23.

Three new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

4,753 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 389 new cases, for a total of 346,569.

There are 2,721 active cases, which is up 151 from Tuesday. 279 hospitalized, which is down 6 from Tuesday and 67 on ventilators, which is up three from Tuesday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 62

Saline, 37

Benton, 33

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: