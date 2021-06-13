COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson urges for vaccination increase as more Arkansans attend events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, June 13 on a weekend where more Arkansans are getting out of the house and attending events.

Now there are 944,831 fully immunized and 230,443 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 1,991 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 91 new cases for a total of 343,964 cases.

There are 2,077 active cases, which has seen 35 cases removed from Saturday’s numbers. 206 hospitalized, which is up 9 from Saturday, and 40 on ventilators, which is down 2 from yesterday.

One new death was added today, for a total of 5,861.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

Today, we had 91 new cases & 9 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19. If we increase the number vaccinated, we can reduce these numbers. Today we’ll have over 11,000 Arkansans rooting for the Razorback baseball team at Baum-Walker stadium. Statistically, thousands of these will not have been vaccinated. We can safely have thousands attend sporting events, but we need to increase our percent vaccinated. There are plenty of doses available.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: