COVID-19 in Arkansas: Nearly 300 new active cases as push for vaccinations continue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Tuesday, June 22.

Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans again to get vaccinated after a significant increase in active cases over the last 24 hours.

Eight new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

3,990 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 485 new cases, for a total of 346,180.

There are 2,570 active cases, which is up 251 from Monday. 285 hospitalized, which is up 4 from Monday and 64 on ventilators, which is up one from Monday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 71

Baxter, 43

Saline, 26

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: