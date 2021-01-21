COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 3,100 new cases, 55 deaths as vaccine distribution hovers around 50%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson reminds Arkansans to not let up on following public health guidelines after an increase in daily case numbers. With the vaccine distribution sitting around 50 percent he also noted that the state is fully dependent on the supply of vaccines from the manufacturers, and will work to make sure vaccines get to everyone.

“The increase in new cases is disappointing & a reminder that we cannot let up in following the public health guidelines. Our vaccines are getting into the arms of Arkansans, but remember, we are totally dependent upon the supply that comes from manufacturers. Right now it is limited.” Gov. Hutchinson

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,106 new cases for a total of 279,220 cases.

There are 20,618 active cases in the state. 1,160 are hospitalized, which is down 19 from Wednesday. There are 195 on ventilators, which is down 17 from Wednesday;

55 deaths were added Thursday, for a total of 4,496

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: