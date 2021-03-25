COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 25,000 vaccinations in last 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Department of Health reported that more than 25,000 more vaccines were given to residents of Arkansas in the last 24 hours as the state-delivered vaccines surpass the 900,000 total vaccinations.

The ADH reported 334 new cases for a total of 329,511 cases.

The ADH reported 2,095 active cases which is a decrease of 33 from Wednesday; 181 hospitalized, which is up 9 from Wednesday; 38 on ventilators, which is down 5 from Wednesday.

11 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,571.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases

Washington, 59

Arkansas, 37

Pulaski, 30

Garland, 28

Sebastian, 25.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: