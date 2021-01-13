COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 2,400 new cases, 65 deaths in 24-hour period

LITTLE ROCK – With an increase of 2,467 new cases in a 24-hour period Governor Hutchinson urges Arkansans to continue wearing masks and keep social distancing.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,467 new cases for a total of 262,020 cases.
25,095 active cases were reported. There are 1,362 hospitalized in the state, which is up eight from Tuesday. 255 on ventilators, which is up 4 from Tuesday.
65 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,186 deaths.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
Pulaski, 378
Benton, 284
Washington, 269
Sebastian, 152
Faulkner, 108
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We continue to see the devastating results of COVID-19 across Arkansas. We lost an additional 65 Arkansans yesterday. Our efforts to wear a mask, keep our distance, and wash our hands frequently must remain steady as we continue to distribute vaccine doses across the state.”Governor Asa Hutchinson