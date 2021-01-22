COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 2,100 new cases, vaccine distribution hits 58%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With more than 16,000 tests done in the state on Thursday Arkansas saw a decline in cases reported as vaccine distribution hits 58 percent.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,162 new cases for a total of 281,382 cases.

There are 20,107 active cases in the state. The ADH says there are 1,142 hospitalized, which is down 18 from Thursday. There are 193 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Thursday. 53 deaths were added Friday for a total of 4,549.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 286

Washington, 158

Benton, 115

Sebastian, 111

Pope, 103

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: