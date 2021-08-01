COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,900 new cases, nearly 1,000 active cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers for Sunday showing nearly 1,000 active cases added and more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19.

The ADH report shows 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials reported 1,984 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 388,436. The active case count went up to 19,738 after a 948 increase.

Another 34 new hospitalizations were also reported in the last 24 hours. bringing the current total to 1,139.

There are 13 new patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 235.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,061,721, an increase of 1,940 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans jumped by 3,454 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 312,071.

Governor Hutchinson released a statement regarding the Sunday’s numbers: