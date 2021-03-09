COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 100,000 doses given in last week, active cases continue decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out over the last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 432 new cases for a total of 325,383.
There are 3,461 active cases; 317 hospitalized, which is down 21 from Monday; 71 on ventilators, which is down 3 from Monday.
14 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,357.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Washington, 62
- Benton, 47
- Garland, 42
- Faulkner, 28
- Pulaski, 26
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We continue to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations compared to last week. Also, an additional 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since last Tuesday. Our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccination, masking, and social distancing, will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.”