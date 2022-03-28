LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest Arkansas COVID-19 case data reported Monday showed less than two dozen new cases added to the state total in the past day while active cases continued to slide.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that just 21 new cases of the virus, which pushed up the state’s pandemic total to 832,574. Active cases dropped for the fourth day in a row, going down by 117 to 1,294.

The ADH data also showed that the number of patients in hospitals around the state who are positive for COVID-19 rose by four, bringing the current number to 119. The number of patients in ICU care remained at 38, while the number of patients on ventilators was down by one to 26.

The ADH reported one COVID attributed death in the latest data, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 11,211.

Health officials reported that 198 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas over the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,577,152 Arkansans fully immunized and another 371,716 partially immunized.