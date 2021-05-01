COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hutchinson encouraged by increased vaccination numbers over week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 1.
The ADH reported that 19,536 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.
The ADH reported 243 new cases for a total of 335,968 cases.
There are 2,036 active cases, which is an increase of 70 from Friday. 168 hospitalized, which is up 2 from Friday, and 29 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Friday.
Two new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,741.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Benton, 35
- Washington, 21
- Pulaski, 20
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
There are 243 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s report shows much better vaccine numbers compared to last week. I’m encouraged by the number of Arkansans who are getting vaccinated. Let’s continue the progress we’ve made.