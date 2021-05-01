COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hutchinson encouraged by increased vaccination numbers over week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 1.

The ADH reported that 19,536 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 243 new cases for a total of 335,968 cases.

There are 2,036 active cases, which is an increase of 70 from Friday. 168 hospitalized, which is up 2 from Friday, and 29 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Friday.

Two new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,741.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 35

Washington, 21

Pulaski, 20

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: