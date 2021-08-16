COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, ventilators reach new records even as active cases drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The number of Arkansas hospitalized and requiring ventilators due to COVID-19 continued to break records Monday, even as the number of active cases in the state dropped.

According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health, hospitalizations increased by 46, putting the total at 1,459 patients in the state with COVID-19. This is the highest hospitalizations have been since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 20 new patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 323, another record level during the pandemic.

Health officials reported 856 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 420,663. The active case count went down to 24,098 after a decrease of 1,637 active cases.

The ADH report shows an increase of 31 deaths of patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing that total to 6,498.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase, with an additional 7,443 doses being given in the last day.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,129,229, an increase of 2,579 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans increased by 2,343 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 353,657.

Gov. Hutchinson released this statement regarding the new numbers for Monday: