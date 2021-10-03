COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations unchanged, Hutchinson expresses caution about winter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained unchanged on Sunday as the number of active cases continued to decline.

New data released Sunday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that hospitalizations for COVID-19 related symptoms had neither increased nor decreased on Sunday. The number of Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus is 689.

Despite the unchanged number of hospitalizations, officials reported 206 patients on ventilators, an increase of 23.

Active cases of COVID-19 are down from Saturday, dropping by 358 to 9,543.

In total, there were 486 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 498,062 in Arkansas.

The state reported 16 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,740.

More than 5,284 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans has gone up by 1,916, bringing the total fully immunized in the state to 1,344,713.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that cases of the delta variant may be sliding downward, but winter remains a big question.

“Active cases continue to decline & the spike caused by the Delta Variant is on the down slope,” Hutchinson said in a tweet. “The unknown is if there will be another surge this winter. If you haven’t received your first dose, put it on the to-do list. It’s our best insurance against cases & hospitalizations.”