COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations top 500 for first time since mid-October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday showed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas have climbed over 500 for the first time since October 15.

The new figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show 510 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 24 more than Sunday. There were also 204 patients in ICU care, a drop of 10, and 103 patients on ventilators, five fewer than the previous day.

The ADH reported 7,388 active cases of the virus Monday, a drop of 697 from the previous day. The new data also showed 275 new cases of the virus in Arkansas, raising total number of cases during the pandemic to 538,701.

There were 17 deaths reported on Monday, moving up the pandemic total to 8,865.

In the last 24 hours, 2,746 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. There are currently 1,475,638 state residents who are fully vaccinated, with another 336,561 partially vaccinated.