COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: Hospitalizations set new record, active cases continue decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After seeing a drop Tuesday, there was a new record for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas Wednesday, even as active cases declined for a fourth day.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that there are 1,819 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 34 from the day before. Patients receiving enhanced care fell, though, with 483 listed in ICU care, a drop of 32, and 223 patients on ventilators, a drop of 10.

The ADH also reported the total number of active cases in the state fell by 5,347 to 84,225 in the last 24 hours. There were 6,561 new cases of the virus reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 756,385 since the pandemic began.

State data also showed there are now 9,574 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day.

The data showed 4,854 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours. There are now 1,539,345 Arkansans who are fully immunized and 372,596 partially immunized.