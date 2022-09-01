LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is seeing a slight dip continuing over the course of the week.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed a decrease of 23 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, dropping that number down to 295. That number has been steadily dropping over the past week except for a rise of 10 patients on Monday.

The number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 14, while the number of patients in ICU care due to the virus increased by two to 47.

The latest figures also revealed 11,873 active cases of the virus Thursday, up 354 from the previous day. There were 1,323 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 933,962 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,923.

The latest figures also showed that as of Thursday the number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,660,431, with another 288,611 being partially immunized.