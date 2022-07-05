There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – COVID-19 case data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Tuesday shows that hospitalizations have taken a jump following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The ADH data showed the current number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state is 273, up 24 from the previous day. The number of patients in ICU care went down by one to 53, while the number of patients on ventilators due to COVID-19 also dropped by one and now stands at 11.

Health officials reported the number of active cases decreased by 703 to 11,589. The data showed 302 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 869,072.

There were no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Tuesday data, keeping the total number to 11,589 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 67 doses administered in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,622,144. Another 285,971 state residents have partial immunity.