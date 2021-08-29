COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, ICU use due to virus declines slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of Arkansans hospitalized due to COVID-19 declined on Sunday as did the number of those in the state’s intensive care units due to the virus.

The number of patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 went down by 11, bringing the total number to 513.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas went down by 15, moving to 1,257.

The number of patients on ventilators increased slightly, with two more patients using them, bringing the total to 344.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans increased by 4,206 since yesterday, bringing the number up to 1,208,775. In total, 6,713 doses COVID-19 vaccine were reported in the state since yesterday.

Twenty-five more deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 6,879.

“We’re again reminded of the toll that COVID is taking on our community with an additional 25 deaths today,” Hutchinson said. “The vaccine can help prevent death and serious illness from COVID.”

The state saw 787 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total who’ve been infected since the pandemic began in the state in 2020 to 449,383.

The number of active cases decreased in the past 24 hours by 582, bringing the number to 24,115.

“Our new cases today are significantly lower than last Sunday and our vaccinations have increased,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.