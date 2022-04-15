LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 case data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Friday shows that the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the state is now below 50 for the first time since the earliest weeks of the pandemic.

The ADH data showed the current hospitalization count is at 48, a drop of five in the last day. The number of patients in ICU care went up by two now at 21, while patients on ventilators are down by one now sitting at 11.

Health officials reported the number of active cases fell by four to 1,064. The data showed 75 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 834,112.

There were an additional three deaths attributed to COVID-19, moving the total number to 11,336 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 3,858 doses administered in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,583,550. Another 373,363 state residents have partial immunity.