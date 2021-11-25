COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations drop on Thanksgiving Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active COVID-19 cases were up slightly on Thanksgiving Day while hospitalizations fell by nearly 10%.

There were 6,173 active cases of the virus reported Thursday. This is an increase of 11 from the previous day.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that there were an additional 579 new cases, raising total cases to 524,403.

The number of deaths increased by nine in the data released Thursday, with 8,652 people dying from the virus since the pandemic began.

Currently, 312 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 32 less than Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 64 people on ventilators, two fewer people than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 9,311 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

In light of lower COVID numbers, Gov. Asa Hutchinson thanked the frontline workers who have assisted throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our case report today is lower than last week,” Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “As we celebrate the blessings of life today, I hope you’ll all join me in thanking our frontline workers who continue to work in the face of this pandemic.”