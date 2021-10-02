COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations drop below 700 for the first time since July, Hutchinson receives booster shot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New data released Saturday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that hospitalizations for COVID-19 related symptoms have dropped below 700 for the first time in more than two months.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that hospitalizations dropped by 14 in the last 24 hours to the 689 currently in the state. The last time the state recorded less than 700 hospitalizations was July 18.

Active cases of COVID-19 are down from Friday, dropping by 87 to 9,901.

In total, there were 642 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 497,576 in Arkansas.

The state reported 6 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,724.

Officials reported 183 patients on ventilators, a decrease of seven.

More than 12,349 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans has gone up by 3,682, bringing the total fully immunized in the state to 1,342,797.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson commented on receiving a COVID-19 booster shot this week.

“I received my COVID booster shot this week,” Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Throughout the COVID pandemic, I have listened to my personal doctors and healthcare professionals I trust to make the best decisions for my health. I’ve encouraged Arkansans to do the same.”