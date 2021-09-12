COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations down for the fifth straight day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the weekend comes to a close, Arkansas sees yet another day of declines in total hospitalizations.

Sadly, another 35 Arkansans died in the last 24 hours from the virus, moving the state’s pandemic total to 7,267.

According to the figures from the Arkansas Department of Health, hospitalizations fell for the fifth straight day, down by 13 to 1,118 patients admitted due to COVID-19.

Since Wednesday, Sept. 8, Arkansas has seen total hospitalizations drop by 110. Information as to whether those numbers are due to deaths or recoveries was not available.

The number of patients on ventilators also went down by 5, putting the number at 287 in the state.

The ADH reported 1,116 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of active cases is 19,588, a drop of 265 from the previous day.

There were 5,188 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the past day.

There are currently 1,279,526 Arkansans fully immunized from the virus, an increase of 3,331, with another 314,645 residents having partial immunity.

The number of deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 are now more than the population of Trumann, Ark., which has a population of 7,243 — the 50th largest municipality of the 496 in the state.