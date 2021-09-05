COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations decline as holiday weekend continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of hospitalizations in hospital are down on the second day of the holiday weekend as the number of patients on ventilators remain steady.

The figures released Sunday show that 23 fewer people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 related complications, taking that number down to 1,223. Four more people are on ventilators, though, bringing that number up to 337.

There were 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, moving the state’s total number of cases to 463,795 while the active case count went down by 376 to 23,343. Sadly, Arkansas added 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,057 during the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts in the state continued to show some promise, with 5,315 doses being administered in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the state had 1,249,712 residents fully immunized from the virus, a one-day jump of 3,152. An additional 327,055 Arkansans are partially immunized.

“Today’s report does not include the full testing day that is normally reported,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “We still see similar numbers to a normal weekend. The next few weeks will show the impact the long weekend has on our cases and hospitalizations, so let’s work to protect ourselves from COVID.”