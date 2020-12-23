COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations break record as more schools report high levels of community spread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 2,893 new cases which brings the total to 207,941 cases.

There are 22,516 reported active cases in the state.

The ADH has reported 1,110 hospitalized cases, which is up 7 from Tuesday, and a new record high for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas.

174 reported on ventilators, which is up 1 from Tuesday

38 new deaths were added today for a total of 3,376.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Wednesday that there are 182 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents which is up from 150 a week ago.

This is a new record high for the second week in a row.

ACHI also found that 33 school districts have exceeded 100 new known infections per 10,000 residents.

This number is up from 23 the previous week and is a record high for the second consecutive week.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 272

Pulaski, 265

Benton, 260

Faulkner, 123

Craighead, 109

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: