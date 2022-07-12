LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday shows that the number of hospitalizations is at its highest number since early March.

The ADH data showed a bump of 31 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 337, its highest point since March 5, 2022. The number of patients on a ventilator moved up by five to 13, while 58 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up 14 from the previous day.

There were 1,556 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 879,614 since the pandemic began. The latest figures also showed 14,795 active cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 316 from the previous day.

Health officials reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing up the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,610.

Tuesday’s figures also showed that 4,236,268 total doses had been administered in the state since they became available, an increase of 2,042 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,644,153, with another 286,417 being partially immunized.