LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday shows that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas has dropped slightly along with the active case count.

The ADH data showed a decrease of 28 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 414. The number of patients on a ventilator moved up by two to 16, while 63 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down nine from the previous day.

The latest figures also showed 16,835 active cases of the virus Thursday, down 111 from the previous day. There were 1,526 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 892,469 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported six additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, moving the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,660.

The latest figures also showed that as of Thursday 4,259,137 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,682 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,647,461, with another 287,234 being partially immunized.