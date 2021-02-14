COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor asks Arkansans to get vaccines if they can safely get out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow is falling across the state of Arkansas, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson is still asking people who can safely get out to try and get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The latest update from the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday shows that 7,366 doses of the vaccine were administered in the prior 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses given in the state to 474,603.

In a tweet, Hutchinson asked that Arkansas “not slow down” with vaccinations, even with the inclement weather.

“With the cold weather and snow coming, our vaccinations will be down,” he said. “The doses are still being delivered so if you can get out safely, go ahead and keep your appointment. Let’s not slow down.”

The state saw 466 new cases reported Sunday, bringing the active case count to 11,686 and the overall case count to 313,028.

There were also 13 new death attributed to COVID-19 reported, bringing the state’s total to 5,265 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations and patients on ventilators continued their downward trends, with drops of 21 and 4 cases respectively.