COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor announces increase of more than 2,300 cases, 34 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state saw an additional 2.327 cases and 34 deaths.

Of the cases announced Wednesday, 1,757 are confirmed cases and 570 are considered probable cases.

Of the deaths announced Wednesday, 31 are from confirmed cases and 3 are from probable cases.

This brings the state’s totals to 176,652 cases and 2,786 deaths.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 1,064 people in hospitals across the state, a decrease of 17 from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 179 people in the state on ventilators due to COVID-19.

The daily report was delayed until just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. In a release, Hutchinson attributed the issue to a delay in the state’s computer systems.