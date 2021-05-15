COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson urges vaccinations to rise to national pace

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 15 just days after the CDC suggested vaccinated people can go without masks indoors.

Some businesses have chosen to continue to ask customers to wear masks while others are opening up to the suggested guidelines.

Now there are 846,023 fully immunized and 237,199 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 11.606 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 202 new cases for a total of 338,687 cases.

There are 2,116 active cases, which is an increase of 47 from Friday. 166 hospitalized, which is down 6 from Friday, and 27 on ventilators, which is down 4 from Friday.

Three new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,793.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

I get asked why Arkansas lags behind the national vaccination pace. Since there are no mandates, it comes down to an individual choice & motivation. We’re spending millions of dollars to encourage shots in arms. We’ve ample supply & our providers are making it easy to get a shot.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: