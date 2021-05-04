COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give COVID-19 update as Arkansas vaccinations take steady increase

FILE – In this July 20, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson has signed into law a measure that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections. Gov. Hutchinson on Friday, March 26, 2021, signed the legislation, despite objections that it would give medical providers broad powers to turn away LGBTQ patients and others. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon as Arkansas vaccine distribution has increased compared to prior weeks.

The update comes as active cases have shown a steady decline as the state monitors variants that are impacting other states.

As of Monday, there were 1,939 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There have been 760,781 Arkansans fully immunized from the virus, and another 273,962 have been partially immunized.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.