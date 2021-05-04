COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give COVID-19 update as Arkansas vaccinations take steady increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon as Arkansas vaccine distribution has increased compared to prior weeks.
The update comes as active cases have shown a steady decline as the state monitors variants that are impacting other states.
As of Monday, there were 1,939 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There have been 760,781 Arkansans fully immunized from the virus, and another 273,962 have been partially immunized.
