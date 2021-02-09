COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to discuss latest on cases, vaccinations at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

According to an update from the Arkansas Department of Health Monday afternoon, the state has given 379,624 of the 561,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses received, which is 67.7%.

As of Tuesday at noon, there have been 307,373 total COVID-19 cases in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Of the total cases, 244,413 are confirmed cases and 62,960 are considered probable cases.

The department of health shows that as of noon Tuesday, there are currently 15,320 active cases in the state, with 11,016 being confirmed cases and 4,304 considered probable cases.

Health officials report as of Tuesday at noon, there are 777 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 142 on ventilators due to the virus.

According to ADH, 5,106 Arkansans have died due to the coronavirus.

ADH reports 286,917 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.

