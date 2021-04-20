COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson set to give weekly update as state sees vaccine delivery uptick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will give a weekly update on the Arkansas response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday as the state closes in on a million residents receiving at least partial vaccination.

Massive vaccination efforts continue throughout the country, even as use of one of three vaccines approved in the fight against COVID-19, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose, has remained paused for the last week.

Even with that pause, Arkansas has seen more than 111,000 doses administered in the last week. As of Monday, 626,397 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, with another 338,832 partially vaccinated.

The governor is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. Coverage of the address can be seen in the video player above.