COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson aims for state to begin next stage of vaccine distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson warns Arkansans to stay vigilant in the daily COVID-19 update as Arkansas begins to move into the next stages of phase 1-B for delivering vaccines.

“We cannot relax our carefulness in fighting the spread of COVID-19. As we move into the first stages of Phase 1-B on Monday, we continue our march toward a healthier, safer Arkansas.” Governor Hutchinson

The Arkansas Department of Health has released the Friday, Jan. 15 COVID-19 numbers. In the update, it shows that 38% of the 324,400 vaccine doses Arkansas has received have been given out to Arkansans as the state begins to move into phase 1-B.

COVID-19 numbers

The ADH reported 3,124 new cases for a total of 267,635 cases in Arkansas.

The ADH reported that there are 25,613 active cases. There are 1,314 hospitalized, which is up 13 from Thursday. 226 patients are on ventilators, which is down 15 from Thursday. 35 deaths added today, for a total of 4,263 deaths.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 365

Benton, 277

Washington, 235

Faulkner, 164

Sebastian, 163.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

Here are today’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers: