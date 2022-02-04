LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing to see a steady decline Friday, as testing numbers were also down due to winter weather.

The new figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show that active cases dropped by 5,287 to 44,477. Overall, the state saw 1,507 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the pandemic total to 791,730 cases.

The ADH data shows that Arkansas hospitals continue to see a declining level of patients with the virus, with 50 fewer patients over the last day to bring the current count to 1,555. There were slight dips in patients needing enhanced care, with the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dipping by 16 to 448 and the number of ventilators falling by five to 225.

There were an additional 29 deaths added to the state’s tally, moving the total number to 9,762 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 3,364 doses reported as being given in the past day, with the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,549,401, with another 371,640 having partial immunity. Arkansans seeking a third dose rose to 524,827