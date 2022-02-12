LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released new data showing that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has surpassed 10,000.

According to the ADH, the number of Arkansans who have lost their lives to the coronavirus now sits at 10,025, an increase of 48 within 24 hours.

Data shows that there were 1,931 new cases, bringing the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 806,076.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that active cases have declined by more than half since last week. Health officials reported that active cases dropped by 967, bringing the total to 20,559.

Data shows that there are currently 1,136 state residents hospitalized, a decrease of 102. Health officials reported that there are 22 fewer patients on ventilators, dropping the total to 168.

In the last 24 hours, an additional 3,700 vaccine doses were given, bumping the total to 3,917,776. There are currently 1,556,721 state residents fully vaccinated with another 371,001 partially vaccinated.